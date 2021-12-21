Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) vs. Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Head to Head Review

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Castlight Health alerts:

56.8% of Castlight Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Castlight Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Castlight Health and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health -6.04% -3.25% -2.47% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Castlight Health and Argo Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health $146.71 million 1.70 -$62.18 million ($0.06) -25.67 Argo Blockchain $24.34 million 21.88 $1.85 million N/A N/A

Argo Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Castlight Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Castlight Health and Argo Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health 0 1 0 0 2.00 Argo Blockchain 0 0 7 0 3.00

Castlight Health currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus price target of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 117.93%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Castlight Health.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats Castlight Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.