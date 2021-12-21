CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.75

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $1.76. CCOM Group shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $16.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. CCOM Group had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter.

CCOM Group, Inc engages in the distribution of heating, ventilating & air conditioning, climate control systems, plumbing, and electrical supplies. It serves the contractors, consumers, builders, and the commercial and industrial sectors. The company was founded on October 28, 1964 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, NJ.

