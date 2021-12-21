Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,553,000 after acquiring an additional 759,134 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,580 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,958,000 after acquiring an additional 243,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

