Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.97 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

