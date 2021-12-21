Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $454,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,577 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 450,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 264,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 236,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 567.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 236,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 200,903 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $46.18.

