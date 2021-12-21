Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 335,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 34.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

