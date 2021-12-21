Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several analysts have commented on FUN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after buying an additional 1,526,914 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth $48,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after purchasing an additional 708,027 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,939,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,594,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

