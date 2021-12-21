Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$19.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. ATB Capital restated a buy rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.18.

CVE stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 3.01.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,686,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,235,000 after purchasing an additional 186,002 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 49.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

