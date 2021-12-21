Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.79.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

TSE:CVE opened at C$14.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$7.12 and a one year high of C$16.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.56. The stock has a market cap of C$29.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.2300001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.