Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$20.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.79.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$14.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$29.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.12 and a 1 year high of C$16.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

