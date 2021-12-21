CenterStar Asset Management LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.30, for a total transaction of 129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 343,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total value of 1,442,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,206,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,826. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Materials stock traded up 0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 2.70. The company had a trading volume of 35,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,836,239. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Meta Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 0.91 and a fifty-two week high of 21.76.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.