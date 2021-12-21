Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Down 22.4% in November

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

CRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

