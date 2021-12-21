Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Jieun W. Choe Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Jieun W. Choe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of -65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

CERT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Certara by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 41,181 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Certara by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,532,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,418,000 after acquiring an additional 230,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

