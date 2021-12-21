CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Down 17.7% in November

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 465,700 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 565,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a market cap of $968.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter worth $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 33,233.3% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 151.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

