Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Charter Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 8.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $646.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $678.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $720.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $585.45 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $782.20.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

