Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.97 Million

Brokerages expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report $585.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $581.80 million to $592.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $563.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $229.50 million to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.70. The company had a trading volume of 25,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $139.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 621,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,260,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $10,270,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

