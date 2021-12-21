Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 245 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365,590 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after buying an additional 663,137 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,130,000 after buying an additional 320,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,467,000 after buying an additional 92,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,817,000 after buying an additional 726,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

ZTS stock opened at $234.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.89. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $236.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

