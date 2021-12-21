Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 12,500 AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other AvePoint news, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $246,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVPT opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

