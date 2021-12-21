Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.9% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $130.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.28. The stock has a market cap of $231.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

