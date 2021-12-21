Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $277,000 Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $96,187,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $84,272,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $66,115,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.
DOCS opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52.
DOCS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.
In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.