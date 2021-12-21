Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $277,000 Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $96,187,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $84,272,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $66,115,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

DOCS opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

DOCS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

