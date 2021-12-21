Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Raymond James

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cormark lifted their target price on Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
Shares of TSE CHW traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.48. The company had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,783. The stock has a market cap of C$240.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$8.38 and a 12 month high of C$14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a current ratio of 40.80 and a quick ratio of 38.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.66.
In related news, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 13,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total value of C$185,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,080,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,400,431. Also, Director Edward Sonshine sold 30,800 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.39, for a total value of C$443,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at C$89,218. Insiders sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $728,374 in the last three months.
About Chesswood Group
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
