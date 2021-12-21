Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Raymond James

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cormark lifted their target price on Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE CHW traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.48. The company had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,783. The stock has a market cap of C$240.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$8.38 and a 12 month high of C$14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a current ratio of 40.80 and a quick ratio of 38.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.66.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$37.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chesswood Group will post 1.5700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 13,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total value of C$185,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,080,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,400,431. Also, Director Edward Sonshine sold 30,800 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.39, for a total value of C$443,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at C$89,218. Insiders sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $728,374 in the last three months.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

