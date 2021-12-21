Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $119.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

