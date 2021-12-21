Chiliz Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC on exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $145.81 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,954,921,248 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

