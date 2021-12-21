Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CJEWY. Citigroup upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HSBC downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2323 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

