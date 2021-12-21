Chronos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,949 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.7% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 220.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

ADBE stock traded down $11.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $538.17. 50,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,214. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $642.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $621.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

