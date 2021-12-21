Chronos Wealth Management LLC Sells 503 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 5.9% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,332,000 after acquiring an additional 69,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,129. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.62 and its 200-day moving average is $245.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.83.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.