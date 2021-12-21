Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in November

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 757,900 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 641,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 128.5 days.

CHUEF stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. Chubu Electric Power has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the supply of electricity, gas, and on-site energy. It also deals with overseas consulting and investment, real estate management, and information technology (IT) business. It operates through the following segments: Miraiz, Power Grid, JERA, and Others. The Miraiz segment handles the development of energy services centered on gas and power.

