Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPXGF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

CPXGF traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

