Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clear Investment Research LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

