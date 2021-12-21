Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CWAN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of CWAN stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.46. 370,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,348. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.38.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

