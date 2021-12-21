Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Price Down 3%

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $171.05 and last traded at $171.38. 26,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,393,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

