Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NYSE:NET traded up $10.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.45. 99,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,322. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of -202.44 and a beta of 0.66. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $250,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 767,910 shares of company stock valued at $127,267,482. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after buying an additional 271,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

