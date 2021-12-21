CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) Short Interest Up 19.1% in November

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 962,500 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 807,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,480,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,217,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,224,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMLT opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. CM Life Sciences III has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

