CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard Sells 11,059 Shares

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CCMP stock opened at $184.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.78. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60.
CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on CCMP shares. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.63.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 27.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403,767 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 309.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,117,000 after acquiring an additional 286,274 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the third quarter worth about $25,032,000. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter worth about $28,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
CMC Materials Company Profile
CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.
