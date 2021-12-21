CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard Sells 11,059 Shares

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $184.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.78. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on CCMP shares. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 27.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403,767 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 309.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,117,000 after acquiring an additional 286,274 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the third quarter worth about $25,032,000. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter worth about $28,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.