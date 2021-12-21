CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $232.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.03.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

