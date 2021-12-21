CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7,897.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after acquiring an additional 792,186 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,101,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after acquiring an additional 541,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.79.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME stock opened at $221.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $232.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.98.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

