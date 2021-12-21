CNB Bank Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after acquiring an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after acquiring an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $596.17. 37,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $645.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.67. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $264.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

