CNB Bank Purchases 3,375 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after buying an additional 159,971 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after buying an additional 57,908 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% in the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 785,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.46. 146,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,585. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 120.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

