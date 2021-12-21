CNB Bank Purchases 663 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CNB Bank boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Allstate by 117,603.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.07.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,019. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average is $126.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.