CNB Bank Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.5% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,904 shares of company stock valued at $34,618,143 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $130.60. 57,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,770,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $133.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

