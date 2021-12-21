CNB Bank Raises Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CNB Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Amundi purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 39.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after buying an additional 1,850,288 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,233,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Truist Financial by 374.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after buying an additional 981,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 56,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average is $58.24. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

