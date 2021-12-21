CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNO Financial’s cost-cutting initiatives are expected to enhance its earnings profile. Its expenses are expected to decline going forward, backed by cost-containment program. The company invested significantly in technology to improve agent productivity, and sales and advertising, which will likely enrich online customer experience and enhance lead productivity. The buyout of DirectPath is likely to bring enhanced benefits management services and enrollment capabilities to CNO. It engages in prudent capital deployment measures via buybacks and dividends. Its shares have outperformed its industry in a year. However, its revenues are likely to remain under pressure due to lower fee income. Lower ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholders’ funds. Weak balance sheet remains a concern.”

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth $92,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

