Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
