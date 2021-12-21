Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of RNP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.08. 60,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,938. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

