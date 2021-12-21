Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of RNP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.08. 60,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,938. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
