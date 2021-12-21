Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.80.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.09. 4,563,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.