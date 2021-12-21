Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Carnival Co. & worth $17,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

