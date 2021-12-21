Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.35 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $16,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

