Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $17.15 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $17,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,443,000 after buying an additional 208,475 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,502.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,695,000 after buying an additional 110,011 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,805,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,962 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,754 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU opened at $151.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.53. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $155.01.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

