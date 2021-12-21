Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $18,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,720,413,000 after purchasing an additional 387,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,351,000 after acquiring an additional 386,999 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $982,808,000 after acquiring an additional 848,957 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,080,000 after acquiring an additional 548,594 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

