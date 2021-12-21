Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 150.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 165,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $10,048,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded up $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.04. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.12 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.73.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

